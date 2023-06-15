The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .263.

Morel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with two homers.

Morel has had a hit in 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).

In 40.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (44.4%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (22.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (63.0%), including four multi-run games (14.8%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .231 AVG .286 .268 OBP .365 .487 SLG .750 4 XBH 10 3 HR 8 7 RBI 14 15/2 K/BB 18/7 1 SB 0

