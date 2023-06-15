Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (30-37) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) matching up at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (7-4) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-5) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs are 1-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 30 times and won 15, or 50%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won five of its 10 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 295 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule