Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (30-37) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) matching up at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (7-4) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-5) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Cubs are 1-2-0 against the spread.
  • This season, the Cubs have been favored 30 times and won 15, or 50%, of those games.
  • This season Chicago has won five of its 10 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 295 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 9 @ Giants W 3-2 Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
June 10 @ Giants W 4-0 Kyle Hendricks vs John Brebbia
June 11 @ Giants L 13-3 Hayden Wesneski vs John Brebbia
June 13 Pirates W 11-3 Jameson Taillon vs Luis Ortiz
June 14 Pirates W 10-6 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
June 15 Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 16 Orioles - Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
June 17 Orioles - TBA vs Kyle Gibson
June 18 Orioles - Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
June 19 @ Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
June 20 @ Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.