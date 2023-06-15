Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .195 with four doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Andrus has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (13.0%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In seven games this year (15.2%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 46 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.146
|.333
|OBP
|.228
|.306
|SLG
|.183
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|15/9
|K/BB
|16/6
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Dodgers will send Grove (0-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.28, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.