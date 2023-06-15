The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ (.313 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 61 hits.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 121st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Happ has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this year (63.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.7%).

He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27.3% of his games this season (18 of 66), with two or more runs four times (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .248 AVG .273 .377 OBP .396 .381 SLG .397 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 18 RBI 11 39/23 K/BB 33/24 3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings