Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Seiya Suzuki (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 53 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .282 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 over the course of his last outings.
- Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|29
|.278
|AVG
|.284
|.387
|OBP
|.363
|.392
|SLG
|.495
|7
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|11
|14/13
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.16 ERA ranks 44th, 1.430 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 41st.
