After batting .220 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .253 with nine doubles and 11 walks.

In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 48 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 of 48 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .244 AVG .259 .277 OBP .304 .278 SLG .315 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 19/4 K/BB 20/7 2 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings