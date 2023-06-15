On Thursday, Tucker Barnhart (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .181 with a double and eight walks.

In 10 of 29 games this season (34.5%) Barnhart has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.

Barnhart has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .171 AVG .194 .209 OBP .333 .171 SLG .226 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 16/2 K/BB 10/6 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings