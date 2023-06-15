Thursday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) versus the Chicago White Sox (30-39) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on June 15.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Michael Grove (0-2, 8.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.38 ERA).

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The White Sox have come away with 12 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won three of 13 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (288 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Schedule