Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Dylan Cease on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 73 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 288 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.353 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi

