On Thursday, June 15 at 10:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (30-39) in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. A 9-run over/under is set in the game.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-2, 8.28 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 33 out of the 56 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Dodgers have an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (31.6%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.