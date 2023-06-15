You can see player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Luis Robert and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox prior to their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 66 hits with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .264/.319/.532 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 61 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He's slashing .248/.332/.431 so far this season.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Grove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Grove Stats

The Dodgers' Michael Grove (0-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Grove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jun. 9 4.0 7 4 4 2 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 5.0 4 4 4 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 3.0 5 2 2 0 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 15 5.2 2 1 1 6 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 9 3.1 12 9 9 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dylan Cease's player props with BetMGM.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has recorded 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .335/.413/.576 on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 67 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.366/.529 on the season.

Betts takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .244 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.