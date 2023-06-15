Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Dodgers on June 15, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Luis Robert and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox prior to their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Robert has put up 66 hits with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .264/.319/.532 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 61 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashing .248/.332/.431 so far this season.
- Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Michael Grove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Grove Stats
- The Dodgers' Michael Grove (0-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- Grove has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Grove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|7
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 20
|3.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 15
|5.2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 9
|3.1
|12
|9
|9
|4
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has recorded 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .335/.413/.576 on the season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 67 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.366/.529 on the season.
- Betts takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .244 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
