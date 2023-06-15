Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal and his .469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .268.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 29 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 55), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (9.1%).
- He has scored in 21.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.274
|AVG
|.263
|.330
|OBP
|.327
|.405
|SLG
|.414
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|17/6
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Grove (0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an 8.28 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .305 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.