Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .247.
- Vaughn is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 47 of 67 games this year (70.1%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- In 13.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in 25 games this season (37.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.258
|AVG
|.237
|.355
|OBP
|.306
|.483
|SLG
|.397
|15
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|22
|20/13
|K/BB
|32/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, 0.9 per game).
- Woo (0-1) starts for the Mariners, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.