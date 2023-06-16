The Chicago Bears have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago went 5-10-1 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Bears games last season went over the point total.

It was a tough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last year and one on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 17 games with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman rushed for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.

Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, T.J. Edwards amassed 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +12500 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +4000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +5000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +3000 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +5000 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

