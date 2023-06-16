Today, there are nine matches scheduled for the Bett1open qualifying qualification, highlighted by No. 57-ranked Peyton Stearns matching up with No. 193 Maria Timofeeva.

Bett1open Info

Tournament: Bett1open

Bett1open Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round

Qualifying round, Qualifying round Date: June 17

June 17 TV Channel:

Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Bett1open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Katie Volynets vs. Susan Bandecchi Qualification 4:30 AM ET - - Ella Seidel vs. Laura Siegemund Qualification 4:30 AM ET - - Elina Avanesyan vs. Sesil Karatancheva Qualification 4:30 AM ET - - Marina Melnikova vs. Greet Minnen Qualifying Qualification 9:45 AM ET Minnen (-3000) Melnikova (+825) Kimberly Birrell vs. Eugenie Bouchard Qualifying Qualification 9:45 AM ET Birrell (-145) Bouchard (+105) Xinyu Wang vs. Taylah Preston Qualifying Qualification 9:45 AM ET Wang (-750) Preston (+425) Coco Vandeweghe vs. Carol Zhao Qualifying Qualification 11:00 AM ET Vandeweghe (-140) Zhao (+100) Mara Guth vs. Jaimee Fourlis Qualifying Qualification 11:00 AM ET - - Peyton Stearns vs. Maria Timofeeva Qualifying Qualification 11:00 AM ET Stearns (-400) Timofeeva (+260)

