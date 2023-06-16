Brandon Nakashima 2023 Terra Wortmann Open Odds
Brandon Nakashima has reached the Terra Wortmann Open round of 16 and will play Roberto Bautista Agut. Nakashima has +2000 odds to win this tournament at OWL Arena.
Nakashima at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Nakashima's Next Match
Nakashima has advanced to the round of 16 by beating Mikael Ymer 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and will next be in action on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:10 AM ET against Bautista Agut.
Nakashima is listed at +120 to win his next match versus Bautista Agut. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +6600
- Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +2000
Nakashima Stats
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Nakashima defeated No. 63-ranked Ymer, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
- In 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Nakashima has gone 30-20 and has won a pair of titles.
- Nakashima is 4-3 on grass over the past 12 months.
- In his 50 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Nakashima has averaged 25.9 games.
- On grass, Nakashima has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 33.0 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.
- Nakashima, over the past year, has won 83.6% of his service games and 20.1% of his return games.
- Nakashima has claimed 87.2% of his service games on grass over the past year and 19.3% of his return games.
