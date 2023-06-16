Friday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (31-37) taking on the Baltimore Orioles (43-25) at 2:20 PM ET (on June 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Orioles will give the ball to Cole Irvin (1-2, 7.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 3.09 ERA).

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Network

Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cubs have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 12-16 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (302 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule