Ryan O'Hearn and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The favored Orioles have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +100.

Cubs vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -120 +100 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Cubs have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread). The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Chicago's past four contests has been 8.4, a stretch in which the Cubs and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has won 12 of its 28 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 68 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 13-21 12-18 19-19 20-28 11-9

