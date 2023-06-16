Dansby Swanson and Adley Rutschman will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 20th in baseball, slugging .395.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (302 total).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 mark in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.11 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.

Hendricks will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates W 11-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.