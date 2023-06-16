How to Watch the Cubs vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Dansby Swanson and Adley Rutschman will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 20th in baseball, slugging .395.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).
- Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (302 total).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 mark in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.11 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
- Hendricks will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|L 13-3
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|John Brebbia
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luis Ortiz
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cole Irvin
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
