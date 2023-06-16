Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson is batting .318 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 20 games this season (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.303
|AVG
|.223
|.370
|OBP
|.336
|.439
|SLG
|.354
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|9
|32/14
|K/BB
|38/21
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 7.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to his opponents.
