Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ian Happ (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 104th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.273
|.385
|OBP
|.396
|.415
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|11
|39/23
|K/BB
|33/24
|3
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing batters.
