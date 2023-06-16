Magdalena Frech's run in the Viking Classic Birmingham in Birmingham, United Kingdom has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Jelena Ostapenko. Frech has +1400 odds to win this tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Frech at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Frech's Next Match

Frech has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Ostapenko on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 AM ET (after getting past Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-7, 6-4).

Frech currently has odds of +240 to win her next contest versus Ostapenko.

Frech Stats

Frech is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 38-ranked Cirstea in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Frech has not won any of her 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 26-23.

Frech is 4-2 on grass over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Frech has played 49 matches and 20.9 games per match.

On grass, Frech has played six matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 22.2 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Frech has won 63.4% of her games on serve, and 35.6% on return.

Frech has been victorious in 71.6% of her service games on grass over the past year and 36.4% of her return games.

