Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Seby Zavala is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 11, when he went 0-for-2 against the Marlins.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .160 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
- Zavala has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (9.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (21.9%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 32 games (15.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.174
|AVG
|.146
|.224
|OBP
|.176
|.174
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|20/3
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in baseball.
- Woo (0-1) starts for the Mariners, his third this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
