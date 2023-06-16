Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 53 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .276 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 65th in slugging.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 36 of 52 games this season (69.2%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 52), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|.265
|AVG
|.284
|.378
|OBP
|.363
|.373
|SLG
|.495
|7
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/14
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .316 batting average against him.
