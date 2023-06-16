Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles and 11 walks while batting .251.

In 63.3% of his 49 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 49 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .244 AVG .257 .277 OBP .300 .278 SLG .310 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 19/4 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings