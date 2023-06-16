Friday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (33-34) versus the Chicago White Sox (30-40) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (0-1, 10.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.03 ERA).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The White Sox have won in 12, or 30.8%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-19 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (292 total, 4.2 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Schedule