Luis Robert brings a two-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (30-40) game against the Seattle Mariners (33-34) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (0-1, 10.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.03 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .204 against him.

Kopech is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Kopech will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo will take to the mound for the Mariners, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 10.80, a batting average against of .355 and 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.