Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.336) this season, fueled by 63 hits.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 49 of 63 games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 63 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.308
|AVG
|.229
|.390
|OBP
|.289
|.383
|SLG
|.321
|8
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|9
|20/14
|K/BB
|19/9
|5
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (4-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.38), sixth in WHIP (1.027), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
