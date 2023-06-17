At +5000, the Chicago Bears are No. 17 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of July 2.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 ATS record last year.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago struggled on both sides of the ball last year.

Last year the Bears won just twice at home and once away from home.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (53.8 per game).

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

As a playmaker on defense, T.J. Edwards recorded 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games with the Eagles last year.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +12500 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +4500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +5000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3500 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +5000 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

