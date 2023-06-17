Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christopher Morel (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Orioles Player Props
|Cubs vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Orioles Odds
|Cubs vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Orioles
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .301 with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and nine walks.
- Morel will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers in his last games.
- Morel has had a hit in 20 of 29 games this year (69.0%), including multiple hits eight times (27.6%).
- In 41.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48.3% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 27.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 65.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (17.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.319
|AVG
|.286
|.340
|OBP
|.365
|.660
|SLG
|.750
|7
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|14
|15/2
|K/BB
|18/7
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gibson (8-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.