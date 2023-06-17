Cubs vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (32-37) against the Baltimore Orioles (43-26) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on June 17.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (6-2) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (8-3).
Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Cubs failed to cover.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.
- Chicago is 10-8 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 312 (4.5 per game).
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ Giants
|L 13-3
|Hayden Wesneski vs John Brebbia
|June 13
|Pirates
|W 11-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Luis Ortiz
|June 14
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
|June 15
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 16
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
|June 17
|Orioles
|-
|Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
|June 18
|Orioles
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
|June 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
|June 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
