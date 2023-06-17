Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (32-37) against the Baltimore Orioles (43-26) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on June 17.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (6-2) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (8-3).

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Cubs failed to cover.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.

Chicago is 10-8 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 312 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule