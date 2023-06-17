The Chicago Cubs (32-37) and the Baltimore Orioles (43-26) will match up on Saturday, June 17 at Wrigley Field, with Justin Steele pitching for the Cubs and Kyle Gibson toeing the rubber for the Orioles. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (6-2, 2.65 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-3, 3.90 ERA)

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 32 times and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cubs have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Cubs won each of the four games it played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +350 - 2nd

