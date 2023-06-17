The Chicago Cubs (32-37) will try to keep a four-game winning streak going when they host the Baltimore Orioles (43-26) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (6-2) against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (8-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (6-2, 2.65 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-3, 3.90 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31, when he threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays without allowing a run or hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, a 3.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.059 in 12 games this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 12 starts, Steele has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 14 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.

Gibson is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Gibson will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 appearances this season.

This season, the 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.