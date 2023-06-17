On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .262 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Swanson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.

In 41 of 68 games this year (60.3%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

He has homered in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.9% of his games this season, Swanson has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .299 AVG .223 .364 OBP .336 .453 SLG .354 12 XBH 10 4 HR 3 21 RBI 9 32/14 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

