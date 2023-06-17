The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has seven doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .260.

Jimenez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 29 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 38), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (50.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 38 games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .321 AVG .194 .357 OBP .266 .462 SLG .431 5 XBH 9 3 HR 4 14 RBI 12 17/5 K/BB 25/7 0 SB 0

