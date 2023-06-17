On Saturday, Ian Happ (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and 10 RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Orioles.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Happ enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Happ has had a hit in 44 of 68 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 68), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .269 AVG .273 .393 OBP .396 .420 SLG .397 11 XBH 11 3 HR 2 22 RBI 11 39/24 K/BB 33/24 3 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings