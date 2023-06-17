On Saturday, Ian Happ (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and 10 RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Orioles.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
  • Happ enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
  • Happ has had a hit in 44 of 68 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).
  • He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 68), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 34
.269 AVG .273
.393 OBP .396
.420 SLG .397
11 XBH 11
3 HR 2
22 RBI 11
39/24 K/BB 33/24
3 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Gibson (8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.90 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
