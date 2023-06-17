Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and eight walks.
- In 51.9% of his games this season (27 of 52), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 28.8% of his games this season, and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (36.5%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.311
|AVG
|.165
|.357
|OBP
|.212
|.756
|SLG
|.405
|17
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|36/2
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 65 home runs (1.0 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 48th, 1.027 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
