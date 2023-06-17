On Saturday, Nick Madrigal (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .248.
  • Madrigal has had a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), including multiple hits six times (16.2%).
  • In 37 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Madrigal has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (21.6%), with more than one RBI in three of them (8.1%).
  • In 29.7% of his games this year (11 of 37), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.258 AVG .234
.319 OBP .294
.318 SLG .255
3 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
6/3 K/BB 6/4
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Gibson (8-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
