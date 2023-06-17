Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Orioles.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 during his last outings.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 46 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 18 games this season (29.5%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (44.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.298
|AVG
|.270
|.344
|OBP
|.331
|.418
|SLG
|.322
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|20
|RBI
|11
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/10
|10
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.90 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
