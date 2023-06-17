On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki leads Chicago in total hits (54) this season while batting .274 with 19 extra-base hits.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Suzuki has had a hit in 37 of 53 games this year (69.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (26.4%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this year (32.1%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (41.5%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .261 AVG .284 .369 OBP .363 .364 SLG .495 7 XBH 12 1 HR 5 11 RBI 11 18/14 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings