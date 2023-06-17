Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.186 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles and 11 walks while batting .251.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.
- He has not homered in his 50 games this year.
- In nine games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 28.0% of his games this year (14 of 50), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.244
|AVG
|.256
|.277
|OBP
|.298
|.278
|SLG
|.308
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/7
|2
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (4-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 48th, 1.027 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.