White Sox vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (34-34) and the Chicago White Sox (30-41) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.
The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA).
White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30%) in those games.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (294 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
|June 13
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Lance Lynn vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 14
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Mike Clevinger vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Grove
|June 16
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Bryan Woo
|June 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Logan Gilbert
|June 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Bryce Miller
|June 19
|Rangers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Andrew Heaney
|June 20
|Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 21
|Rangers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Martín Pérez
|June 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs James Paxton
