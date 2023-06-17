Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (34-34) and the Chicago White Sox (30-41) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (294 total runs).

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule