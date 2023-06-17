Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Orioles Player Props
|Cubs vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Orioles Odds
|Cubs vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Orioles
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .270 with two doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), including eight multi-hit games (19.5%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (14.6%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year (16 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.308
|AVG
|.236
|.343
|OBP
|.260
|.508
|SLG
|.375
|5
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.