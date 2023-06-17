Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .271 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 30 of 56 games this year (53.6%) Grandal has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has had an RBI in 13 games this season (23.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.9%).
- In 21.4% of his games this season (12 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.274
|AVG
|.269
|.330
|OBP
|.330
|.405
|SLG
|.413
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|17/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 48th, 1.027 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
