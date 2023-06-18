Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Mariners.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.
- In 78.1% of his games this year (50 of 64), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 64 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has an RBI in 14 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.390
|OBP
|.311
|.383
|SLG
|.346
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|9
|20/14
|K/BB
|19/10
|5
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .202 batting average against him.
