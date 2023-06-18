The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .240 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 47 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 27 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .258 AVG .225 .355 OBP .297 .483 SLG .377 15 XBH 14 6 HR 3 19 RBI 22 20/13 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings