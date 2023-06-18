As of July 2 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 21st in the league.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago went 5-10-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.

It was a tough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last season and one away from home.

When favored, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,143 yards.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 17 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman rushed for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.

Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, T.J. Edwards delivered 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +6600 6 October 15 Vikings - +5000 7 October 22 Raiders - +6600 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +5000 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

