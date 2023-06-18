Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field against the Chicago Cubs and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Chicago is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Cubs' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 315 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .329.

The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Taillon (2-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.

Taillon will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Pirates W 11-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Matthew Liberatore

