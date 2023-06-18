Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (33-37) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (43-27) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (7-3, 4.74 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (2-4, 6.52 ERA)

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 34 times and won 26, or 76.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Orioles have a 26-8 record (winning 76.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+250) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +333 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.