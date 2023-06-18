Adley Rutschman and Nico Hoerner are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Sunday (at 1:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 75 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.340/.385 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .293 with two doubles, two walks and seven RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 1-for-4 3 0 0 1 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has recorded 71 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .264/.353/.405 on the year.

Swanson has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .231 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kremer Stats

Dean Kremer (7-3) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Kremer has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.74), 59th in WHIP (1.434), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 6.0 8 2 2 6 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 5.0 9 6 6 5 0 at Giants Jun. 2 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 27 6.1 5 3 3 5 2 at Blue Jays May. 21 5.1 9 1 1 7 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 72 hits with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He's slashing .281/.390/.438 on the season.

Rutschman has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 0 4

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 19 walks and 31 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .229/.291/.395 on the season.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 17 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

